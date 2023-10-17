Pundit urges his country to call-up ‘magic’ 17-year-old Liverpool youngster

Pundit Tam McManus has now called for Scotland to give Liverpool’s Ben Doak a call-up ahead of a possible Euros appearance next summer.

McManus was speaking on PLZ Soccer and thought that Doak could be worth the risk for Steve Clarke.

The pundit thought that the Liverpool 17-year-old would need to be assessed in Scotland’s two ties in November.

Speaking ahead of the friendly with France, McManus said: “He needs to play him in the next couple of games I think, you need to have a look at him before the Euros.

“You can’t just throw him into a tournament, you’ve got to have a look at him, you’ve got a perfect opportunity now.

“In my opinion we’re going to finish second, but throw him in, Norway at home and Georgia away.

“There you go, bring him on for 20 minutes or start him, I don’t know. He’s the one player that could be a wee bit of magic for us, something different.”

Doak may need more chances at Liverpool in order to make the Scotland cut

Of course, Clarke’s team have now qualified for the tournament with two games to spare, much to the delight of Andy Robertson.

Liverpool teammate Cody Gakpo was the first to congratulate the Scottish captain, and you’d think he’d also agree with the idea of Doak getting his chance.

And although Doak is showing sensational levels for Scotland’s under-21 side, he may need more minutes at Liverpool.

An odd statement to make about a player so early in their career, but it seems he does have a genuine chance of going with Scotland.

Doak has enjoyed two starts for Liverpool so far this season against LASK in the Europa League and Leicester City in the EFL Cup.

And he’ll surely now be hoping to build on that in the busy schedule to come.

Doak certainly has the faith of Jurgen Klopp, and now he just needs a chance to impress his Scotland boss.