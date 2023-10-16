Cody Gakpo was left in awe of his £8m Liverpool teammate yesterday

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo was left so impressed with his teammate Andy Robertson after Scotland confirmed their Euros qualification yesterday.

Robertson and his Scotland teammates were confirmed to take part in Euro 2024 following Spain’s 1-0 win in Norway.

And the Liverpool player quickly took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

Robertson posted a selection of photos with the caption: “What a special group!!! SEE YOU IN GERMANY.”

Naturally his teammate Gakpo was delighted to see the success of his full-back and left his congratulations in the form of two emojis.

Of course, Gakpo is currently sidelined at home during the international break after the knee injury he endured against Tottenham Hotspur.

Gakpo’s national team The Netherlands are yet to confirm their spot and face an uphill battle to claw back the advantage over Greece in their group.

However, Gakpo’s immediate priority will just be getting back on the pitch with his Liverpool teammate Robertson.

Of course Robertson has now suffered a shoulder injury himself, and it remains to be seen just how serious it is.

Gakpo will hope to join Liverpool teammate Robertson at the Euros

Jurgen Klopp’s side return from the international break with a mouth-watering tie against Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield.

And if Robertson is missing alongside Gakpo for Liverpool, then Kostas Tsimikas may have a big opportunity to shine.

The Greece international has recently signed a new long-term contract with the club, and will now want to repay that faith.

Of course, following a difficult display for Robertson against Brighton before the break, some fans were wondering if the left-back spot needs improvement.

Klopp is said to be a fan of Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan – someone who could fit in very well marauding down the left at Anfield.

But with both Robertson and Tsimikas looking like they’re heading nowhere for now, that move will probably have to wait.

Right now the focus should just be on £8m Robertson and Scotland’s remarkable achievement, and Gakpo surely echoes the applause from all connected with Liverpool.