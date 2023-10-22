Pundit thinks Manchester City may now target £15m Arsenal target after display

Trevor Sinclair believes that Arsenal target Douglas Luiz could end up rejoining Manchester City following his performance on Sunday afternoon.

Sinclair was posting on X as Aston Villa blew West Ham away, winning 4-1 to move within two points of the Premier League summit.

Douglas Luiz was one of a number of standout performers for the Villans. The Brazilian scored twice, and was perhaps the best player on the pitch.

According to Whoscored, he also won three tackles and made three key passes. It was the kind of performance which may have made Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sit up and take notice.

Trevor Sinclair tips Douglas Luiz for Manchester City move

Speaking to Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano suggested that Arsenal are continuing to monitor Douglas Luiz after previously attempting to sign him from the Villans.

Luiz has recently signed a new contract at Villa Park. But when someone is playing so well, the interest is unlikely to go anywhere. In fact, Trevor Sinclair sees more sides joining the race in the near future, as he backed Manchester City to make a move…

Arsenal to battle with Guardiola again?

Manchester City’s reliance on Rodri has been abundantly clear more recently. They went on a terrible run while he was suspended. And the likes of Rico Lewis and Bernardo Silva played in less familiar roles in the loss at Arsenal.

So the Cityzens may well have their sights set on adding more depth in the middle of the park. And they are clearly admirers of the 25-year-old having had him on the books before letting join Villa for £15 million.

Certainly, Aston Villa are likely to face a future fight to keep him if he does keep this form up. He now has five goals for the season in the Premier League.

Perhaps the Premier League title may not be the only thing Arsenal and Manchester City battle over in the future.