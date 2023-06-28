Pundit thinks ‘elite’ Spurs star is perfect for PL rival; can’t believe they haven’t bid

Craig Burley has admitted that he is baffled by the fact Manchester United will not just pay the money which will force Tottenham Hotspur to sell Harry Kane this summer.

Burley was speaking on ESPN as Bayern Munich seemingly step up their pursuit of the Spurs star by making a first bid for the 29-year-old.

As reported by The Athletic, the Bavarian giants have offered around £60 million for Harry Kane. It does appear unlikely that Tottenham would consider selling their talisman for that figure.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

However, those reports noted that Bayern are optimistic about agreeing a deal for Kane.

It would surprise plenty if the England captain ended up making the move to the Bundesliga side. And it would probably annoy plenty of Manchester United fans if he did make the switch.

Burley baffled Manchester United haven’t yet bid for Harry Kane

Erik ten Hag’s side appear to be crying out for a world-class striker this summer. And for many, Kane would be the absolutely perfect option.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Certainly, Burley cannot understand why Manchester United have not yet made an offer Tottenham simply cannot refuse.

“All this talk about not going to sell to another English team is pie in the sky, it’s about numbers. And this baffles me with Man United, who are sticking out like a sore thumb in need of a quality, top-end, elite level striker if they’re going to close this gap,” he told ESPN.

“If Real Madrid came along and offered the money for Harry Kane and he went, I get it. But if Man United step back and watch him go another club on a relatively cheap price, or let him stay at Tottenham and they’re faffing about, going out and getting themselves another Wout Weghorst for six months, they might as well just take the lock and key to Old Trafford, lock up, pull the shutters down and leave. I’m baffled why United don’t just go: ‘here’s £85 or £90 million’, whatever it is, I know it’s a lot of money. But that’s your priority.

“I just don’t understand why Man United don’t go to London, take the money, pay for Kane, and have the job done. It really isn’t a difficult decision.”

Much may depend on what Kane’s stance is behind the scenes. If he makes it absolutely clear that he is not going to sign a new contract, Daniel Levy faces a dilemma.

Clearly, they will make a decent amount by selling him this summer. And letting his contract run down would be a real gamble.

But if Levy gets the sense that Kane could yet sign a new deal, he may feel that it is a gamble worth taking. And with that, clubs may be reluctant to follow Bayern’s lead.

However, Burley is correct to outline how desperately Manchester United need another striker. And if they did make an offer Tottenham were happy to accept, you would imagine that Kane would be prepared to go.

It is definitely going to be fascinating to see how the next few weeks play out.