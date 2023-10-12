Pundit thinks Arsenal have no chance of signing ‘phenomenal’ target who may cost £150m

Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Arsenal will not be able to sign Victor Osimhen as he expects the Napoli striker to cost up to £150 million.

Agbonlahor was speaking on talkSPORT about the striker situation at the Emirates, which continues to prove to be a key talking point despite Mikel Arteta’s men sitting second in the Premier League table.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Victor Osimhen is undoubtedly one of the few world-class strikers around right now. And he has made an electric start to this season also, scoring six goals in eight Serie A games.

Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Arsenal have no chance of Victor Osimhen deal

His future is uncertain however after he was mocked by his own club’s social media accounts. And there will be a raft of Premier League fans hoping that their club makes a move in one of the coming windows.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal will be one side who surely sign a new striker in the coming months. Neither Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah have been incredibly prolific for the Gunners. And thus, a new goalscorer appears to be one of the final pieces in the puzzle.

Few are as prolific as Osimhen. Reports from Football Transfers last month claimed that Arsenal had held initial talks about a move for Osimhen. So it appears that they are in the race to sign the Nigeria international.

However, when that name was put to Gabby Agbonlahor, he was pretty dismissive of Arsenal’s chances of doing a deal.

“Won’t be able to afford him. He’ll be something silly like £140 or £150 million,” he told talkSPORT.

Signing Napoli star would be a huge statement

Arsenal have spent a lot of money over the past few years. And they have not managed to sell many of their players for huge fees. So it may well be difficult to strike a deal.

However, it would be a monumental statement to bring him to the Emirates. He is a ‘phenomenal‘ talent who has scored for fun throughout his time in Italy.

And if Arsenal could add him to the team they have now, it would be frightening to think of what they could be capable of.