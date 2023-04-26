Pundit suggests Mikel Arteta should give £12m Arsenal player a rare start vs Man City tonight











Pundit Nigel Reo-Coker has suggested that Jorginho could start for Arsenal against Manchester City tonight.

Reo-Coker was talking on the House of Champions podcast ahead of a massive Premier League title clash tonight.

Arsenal are still ahead of Manchester City in the table right now, but Pep Guardiola’s side have two vital games in hand.

It means the Gunners will likely need to win the game to avoid City running away with the title in the final few games.

Mikel Arteta has to try and improve his side’s recent form after three draws on the bounce.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

That’s easier said than done, but he may look to use some options within the squad that haven’t played recently.

Reo-Coker believes that Arsenal midfielder Jorginho could cause Manchester City plenty of problems tonight.

The £12m January signing has started just four league games since his move a few months ago.

A brilliant strike against Aston Villa turned the Gunners fortunes around earlier on in the campaign.

If he could do the same tonight, he’d already have justified his transfer fee.

Reo-Coker backs Arsenal man Jorginho vs Man City

Speaking about potential changes Arteta could make tonight, Reo-Coker said: “You can move Partey in there [further up in midfield], you can tweak with the midfield again because Arsenal do have [Bukayo] Saka.

“And if [Gabriel] Jesus and [Gabriel] Martinelli play as well, they’ve got pace. And if one problem causes Manchester City problems it’s pace when that ball is turned around.

“If you get that ball to Jorginho, he has the ability to make those passes and cause problems for Arsenal to be a real counter-attacking threat.”

Different pundits have different feelings on the Italian, with Kevin Campbell suggesting he should be left on the bench.

Granit Xhaka’s fitness is the key to all this, as if he’s available, it’s hard to see Arteta moving away from his normal line-up.

Jorginho’s passing could cause Man City problems, but in transition Arsenal could really get caught out if he plays.

The 31-year-old isn’t the fastest, and tonight’s hosts could swarm past him in the blink of an eye.

He may be better off starting on the bench and helping control the game if Arsenal manage to take the lead.

