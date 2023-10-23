Pundit suggests Chelsea now make move for £60m Arsenal player

Robbie Earle believes that Chelsea should now make a call to Arsenal to see if they can sign Aaron Ramsdale after Robert Sanchez’s howler against the Gunners at the weekend.

Earle was speaking on NBC Sports’ The 2 Robbies podcast as the 25-year-old continues to find himself out of favour at the Emirates.

Aaron Ramsdale was unavailable for the trip to Stamford Bridge. But you would not have been surprised had the England international been on the bench anyway.

David Raya has replaced Ramsdale as the Arsenal number one. And he has kept his place despite really looking unconvincing since getting the chance.

Chelsea should target Aaron Ramsdale

Obviously, the Gunners would love to keep the two goalkeepers. But that is surely not realistic with both men looking to represent their respective countries.

There have been suggestions that Ramsdale may need to leave Arsenal in the near future as he looks unlikely to regain his place as number one.

And after Robert Sanchez gifted Declan Rice the goal that got Arsenal back into Saturday’s game, Robbie Earle suggested that Mauricio Pochettino should look to take advantage of the Ramsdale situation.

“If I’m Chelsea, I’m phoning up and saying I’ll take Ramsdale, give me Ramsdale my friend. If you’re not going to use him, because Ramsdale is at the level you’re talking about,” he told The 2 Robbies.

“Ramsdale’s talking about he’ll have to go and play somewhere if he’s going to be in the Euros. If he’s overlooked by Arteta – I don’t know why Arteta wants the two goalkeepers and all that, and we’ve heard all the reasons behind it – if I’m Chelsea right now, I’d go and put it amongst them. I’d take Ramsdale because he’s at the level you’re talking about that Chelsea need.”

Blues already keeping an eye on situation

It does appear that Chelsea are already monitoring the goalkeeper’s situation ahead of January. Reports from the Daily Mail previously claimed that Chelsea and Bayern Munich want Ramsdale. Arsenal meanwhile, could look to let him leave for around £60 million.

Sanchez does not appear to be the answer for a Chelsea side who will hope to battle for the title again at some stage in the future. And you would imagine that there would be plenty of Blues fans who would welcome a move for Ramsdale at this point.

Certainly, if he does move, Ramsdale would have the ability to prove Mikel Arteta wrong – particularly if David Raya cannot turn his own form around over the coming months.