Pundit slams Harry Maguire for ‘win percentage’ comments on England duty

Harry Maguire remains in the news and has once again grabbed the headlines this week after some comments on his win percentage.

Maguire has been out of the Man United team but could start for England this weekend still. The big defender has claimed he might look to speak to United about a move away. As we know, West Ham are among the teams keen on signing Maguire.

However, speaking about Maguire’s comments on ESPN, former Liverpool man Steve Nicol slammed the United defender and his use of stats to back his performances.

Speaking on ESPN FC’s YouTube alongside Craig Burley, Nicol went off on one when speaking about Maguire’s comments.

“What we just saw there is complete nonsense. That’s why we complain about stats. So because they win the game, you’ve been poor but they win the game that doesn’t mean you’re doing ok. Raya had a cleansheet against Man City, did he play well? No. Not one person said he played well. But on the stats, hallelujah he played great,” Nicol said.

“Maguire, he’s in the same boat. Did he forget he scored an own goal against Scotland? But they won the game, that doesn’t count. He’s talking nonsense. Everytime he’s stepped on the field recently he’s made a mistake.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Frustration boiling over

To be honest, the situation around Harry Maguire has been ridiculous and it’s little wonder he has looked to stats to back up his performances.

MORE WEST HAM UNITED STORIES

He has been slammed from every angle at times and the comments from Nicol here just about sum up the kind of abuse and ‘analysis’ that come Maguire’s way at times.

A move away from United is probably going to be best for him right now. He’s still a top defender and if he can start playing regularly somewhere else, then he could find his feet properly again.

Yes, the stat he pulled here is clutching at straws a bit. But he’s probably using it as a way to fire back at people and he has that right.