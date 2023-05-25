Pundit simply can’t believe £21m player is considering joining Arsenal this summer











ESPN pundit Steve Nicol says he cannot understand why Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan would consider a move to Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal seem to be pressing ahead with their plans for the upcoming transfer window after losing out on the title to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Mikel Arteta will be keen to bolster his options in midfield as Granit Xhaka looks set to return to the Bundesliga.

Of course, the Gunners have been heavily linked with moves for West Ham captain Declan Rice and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Yet, they are seemingly plotting a surprise move for City captain Ilkay Gundogan.

Indeed, Football Transfers claimed this week that Gundogan could be tempted by a switch to Arsenal if they offer him a three-year contract.

The 32-year-old’s current deal with City is set to run until July and as things stand, he will be leaving the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer.

But Steve Nicol has told ESPN that he simply doesn’t understand why the German would consider a move to an ‘inferior’ Arsenal side.

Nicol on Gundogan to Arsenal rumours

Nicol believes that Gundogan would be better off moving back to the Bundesliga or even joining the likes of Barcelona.

“I was trying to figure out why would Gundogan leave Manchester City,” he said. “Why don’t you just take the year? Listen, Gundogan can go back to Germany anytime he wants.

“That would make more sense [Barcelona move] than going to Arsenal, to be honest. You’re leaving the best team to go to a team that you know is inferior but you’ve got to play against them in the same league.

“If you’re going to cut ties, I’d go somewhere else. I’d either go back to Germany or go to Barcelona or a club of that ilk.

“The only thing that I’m good with it is I think he’s a better player than Xhaka and if you can replace what you’ve got with better then that’s the way forward. That’s the only reason I think it’s OK.”

He added: “I just feel from Gundogan’s point of view, I don’t understand it.”

Gundogan has arguably been one of City’s most important players over the past few weeks as his brilliant form has helped them secure yet another Premier League title.

The £21 million midfielder has gone under the radar over the years due to the exceptionally talented players in Guardiola’s side. But there’s no doubt that he is one of the best midfielders in England right now.

As for Nicol’s comments, it’s hard to disagree that it would be a surprise to see Gundogan make the switch to Arsenal. Yet, if City aren’t prepared to offer him the terms he wants, then it would be the best move for him should he wish to stay in England.

Both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus have benefitted from linking up with Mikel Arteta. And if Arsenal can lure Gundogan to the Emirates, it seems like a no-brainer given he could be available for nothing.

