Pundit shares what’s really surprised him about Tottenham this season

Robbie Mustoe has lauded Tottenham Hotspur following their win over Liverpool at the weekend, insisting that they should not be in second place given everything that has gone on over the last few months.

Mustoe was speaking on The 2 Robbies podcast after Ange Postecoglou’s side claimed another dramatic late winner at the weekend, with Joel Matip putting the ball through his own net.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It is easy to forget now, but Tottenham seemed to be in complete disarray just a few months ago. A 5-1 defeat to Newcastle saw Spurs appoint a caretaker to the caretaker as Ryan Mason replaced Cristian Stellini.

Ange Postecoglou was appointed in the summer after a brilliant spell at Celtic. And it is fair to say that he has made an unbelievable start to life in North London.

Robbie Mustoe amazed by Tottenham start to the season

On the pitch, the performances have been exhilarating. He has certainly captured the imagination of fans. And Tottenham are getting results.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tottenham remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season. And they now sit second in the table, just one point behind Manchester City. They have also done it without Harry Kane, who left for Bayern Munich in the summer.

Certainly, Mustoe suggested that Spurs fans should almost be pinching themselves over how well this season has started.

“Enjoy what they’re doing. They shouldn’t be in second place in the league table. They shouldn’t be doing what they’re doing, Tottenham, they shouldn’t,” he told The 2 Robbies.

“New manager wasn’t fancied. The top man, Harry Kane, left the football club. Not a ton of new players in the window, though after the manager was there, he brought in some good signings. And players that are playing who didn’t play under the previous managers.

“They shouldn’t be doing that. Second place right now, seven games played, 17 points. Brilliant, brilliant story for them. And for us, I love it. Something a little bit different, a little bit new. Unexpected, Spurs to be there ahead of Arsenal right now.”

Spurs have surprised everyone – including their own supporters

Had Tottenham fans been told before the summer that they would end up appointing the Celtic manager after failing to get their top target – Arne Slot decided to stay with Feyenoord (90min) – and they would also sell Harry Kane, they would have feared the worst.

But Postecoglou has done an unbelievable job in galvanising everyone. There has been no moaning over Kane’s departure. Instead, the other players in the squad have stepped up.

Tottenham now play some of the most exciting football in the league. So while it may be much too soon to suggest that they could be title contenders, there are not going to be many games where you can write Spurs off.