Pundit shares what he’s noticed is the big difference between Ange Postecoglou and Conte

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has made a superb start to life as manager of the North London outfit this season.

The former Celtic manager has got the Tottenham fans firmly onside and his team are playing some of the best, free-flowing attacking football in Europe right now.

Of course, this is a far cry from when Antonio Conte was in charge and according to Martin Keown, there is one big notable difference in the pair.

Keown spots big difference in Postecoglou and Conte at Spurs

Speaking on TalkSPORT with Jim White and Simon Jordan earlier today, Keown spoke glowingly about Postecoglou.

And crucially, he picked out a key difference between the Aussie and Antonio Conte.

“What’s interesting is that this manager, he cares for his players and he believes in his players in a way that Conte simply didn’t. And I think now that the club is the seeing the benefit of that,” Keown said.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Like a father figure

There is definitely something refereshingly honest about what Postecoglou is doing at Tottenham and how he behaves. Indeed, Jurgen Klopp spoke glowingly about ‘Big Ange’ today as well.

His players are following his lead and he very much seems like a father-like figure to some of these young Tottenham players right now.

Yes, he’s good with the media as well but he’s also not afraid to be honest with them either and as yet, hasn’t been tripped up by them once. Postecoglou is measured and calm, something very much to be admired.

If Tottenham are to continue having success this season then a lot of it will be down to Postecoglou.

And really, looking back, it just makes Antonio Conte look bitter for not getting more out of a group of players who clearly needed a different way of being managed.