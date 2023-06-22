Pundit Jan Age Fjortoft has shared what Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard told him about Kai Havertz yesterday.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Fjortoft was discussing the German international ahead of a potential move to The Emirates.

Kai Havertz looks set to be Arsenal’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared that a deal for Havertz to go to Arsenal will be completed very shortly.

There are question marks over where the 24-year-old might fit into Arsenal’s system.

Havertz never seemed to fit into Chelsea’s system properly during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

His Champions League final goal will always be fondly remembered at the club.

However, he underwhelmed for much of his time there after signing from Bayer Leverkusen for £75m.

Arsenal star Martin Odegaard has now had his say on Havertz ahead of his move to The Emirates.

It’s yet to be seen whether the pair will be competing for minutes this season or lining up alongside each other.

Arsenal captain Odegaard shares Havertz thoughts

Speaking about the German international, Fjortoft said: “I was coincidentally today with the Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard at an event and we talked about this player.

“Surely, he knew all about his strengths when he played for Bayer Leverkusen as well.”

Martin Odegaard excelled last season and was one of the best players in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s attack looked unstoppable at times with the Norwegian pulling the strings between the lines.

With Havertz alongside Odegaard, Arsenal will be adding another dimension to their front line.

Whether this means Arsenal will be setting up in a more attacking way, or Havertz will be replacing someone is yet to be seen.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were on fire last season and it’s hard to see them dropping out of the side.

Gabriel Jesus picked up a serious injury and didn’t score as many goals as he would have hoped.

However, Havertz has struggled as a centre-forward, so he needs to play in a slightly deeper role at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta is sold on the 24-year-old and will be desperate to get the best out of him next season.