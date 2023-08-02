Pundit shares update on Alexis Mac Allister’s injury for Liverpool at half-time today

Liverpool fans may be very concerned to see Alexis Mac Allister depart today’s friendly at half-time with a knee injury.

The midfielder went down just before the break against Bayern Munich and eventually limped off the pitch as the whistle was blown.

Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images

Natasha Dowie, who was covering the game live for LFCTV, reassured fans that it just looked like a dead leg.

Upon reviewing the incident Dowie said it looks like an impact injury rather than something more concerning.

Dowie said: “By the looks of it it was just a dead leg and just a knock to his knee.

“You can see here, his knee seems to have gone into his [Bayern player’s] quad and it was more of an impact injury.

“I think he’ll be okay.”

That’ll be a huge relief to Liverpool fans if Dowie’s prognosis is correct.

Alexis Mac Allister has been electric in his Liverpool pre-season performances thus far and a knee injury is the last thing fans want to see.

The midfielder ran the show against Leicester in their previous game and fans will not want him to miss the league opener.

Mac Allister picks up an injury in Liverpool’s pre-season game against Bayern

Mac Allister’s arrival at Anfield this summer has been part of a huge midfield revamp.

Influential names such as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have left the club paving the way for Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Photo by Apinya Rittipo/Getty Images

Moreover, Romeo Lavia is constantly linked with a move to Liverpool – one that may be accelerated if Mac Allister does have a significant injury.

Liverpool fans will be anxiously waiting for word from manager Jurgen Klopp and the medical staff at the conclusion of today’s game.

Mac Allister, who has been handed the number 10 shirt, looks absolutely vital to the club’s plans this season.

The Argentinian offers the side a lot of flexibility in midfield given he can operate in a deeper or more advanced role.

And if Mac Allister has suffered an injury of any significance then Liverpool may be forced to dip back into the transfer window.