Pundit says he’s a massive fan of 24-year-old Arsenal player who barely makes any noise

Frank Leboeuf has suggested that he is a really big fan of Eddie Nketiah after the Arsenal striker bagged a brilliant hat-trick in the Gunners’ win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Leboeuf was speaking on ESPN after the 24-year-old set Mikel Arteta’s side on their way to a 5-0 victory which moved the team back to within two points of top spot in the Premier League.

Arsenal fans were given a big worry during the week with Gabriel Jesus sustaining an injury. Of course, it is not the first time that Jesus has been injured during his time at the Emirates.

Frank Leboeuf says he’s a big fan of Eddie Nketiah

But it is also not the first time that Eddie Nketiah has been able to step up. The England international scored a superb hat-trick.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He is someone who has his doubters. Nketiah is yet to prove that he can regularly lead the line for an Arsenal side looking to win the title. But Frank Leboeuf has insisted that he has been hugely impressed by the forward.

“I’m a very big fan of Eddie Nketiah. The guy doesn’t make too much noise. But he’s a real talent and feels the game. His control and finishing on the first goal, the third goal is absolutely fantastic,” he told ESPN.

Perfect opportunity for Arsenal strikers to now silence doubters

Arsenal supporters, understandably, feared for their season last year when Gabriel Jesus sustained a serious injury at the World Cup.

Nketiah however, did brilliantly to help Arsenal navigate through that period of not having one of their most important players.

Of course, a performance against Sheffield United is not going to define Arsenal’s season. But the Blades showed against Manchester United earlier this week that they can still make life difficult for a lot of teams.

And yet, Nketiah produced three moments of sheer class to secure the three points. And that will give him tremendous confidence moving forward.

Perhaps this will be the time when Nketiah really proves that he is at the level Arsenal need him to be.