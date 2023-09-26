‘He’s not’: Chris Sutton says he really likes 24-year-old Arsenal player – but he’s not world-class

Chris Sutton has insisted that he is a fan of Eddie Nketiah, but admitted that the Arsenal striker is not world-class following his performance in the North London derby.

Sutton was speaking on The Monday Night Club after the 24-year-old endured a difficult day at the office as Mikel Arteta’s side drew 2-2 with Tottenham on Sunday.

Eddie Nketiah is back to having a bit of a point to prove. The Englishman has seemingly had his doubters throughout his time in the Arsenal first-team.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He had started this campaign well with two goals in the Premier League. However, he has now failed to score in his last three. And his performance against Spurs at the weekend was underwhelming.

Sutton doesn’t think Nketiah is world-class

Arsenal fans now appear to be discussing how much the club needs a new striker in the January transfer window. And with that, Nketiah is potentially facing yet another fight to prove that he is good enough to lead the line for Arsenal – or at least the rival for Gabriel Jesus.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Sutton has suggested that Nketiah is a decent player. However, he clearly has doubts about whether he is good enough to lead the line for an Arsenal team with aspirations to win the title.

“I like Nketiah, I think he is a good player, is he a world class striker? He’s not,” he told The Monday Night Club.

“Gabriel Jesus has come in for a fair bit of criticism because he’s not a natural finisher, I think he’s an excellent team player and I think he has made Arsenal stronger but he’s not clinical – he’s not a Shearer or a Harry Kane. If they want to be Premier League champions I do think they probably need to bring somebody in, but there’s not too many who are available.”

The issue Arsenal potentially face, as Sutton suggests, is that there does not appear to be a number of outstanding strikers available on the market right now.

There are players such as Ivan Toney and Dusan Vlahovic who are always likely to be linked with a move to the Emirates. But Toney has spent months out of the game. And Vlahovic has had a tougher time since moving from Fiorentina to Juventus.

It cannot be forgotten that Jesus scored a superb goal just a few days ago, in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven.

And Nketiah has often stepped up whenever some have started to write him off.