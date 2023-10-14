Pundit says Arsenal 24-year-old just isn’t top level right now

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah might have got an England debut last night v Australia but that doesn’t mean everyone fancies him right now.

Nketiah has remained at Arsenal to become the second striker behind Gabriel Jesus, fighting off the challenge of Folarin Balogun to remain in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

However, with talks of Ivan Toney potentially signing, Nketiah could find himself shunted down the pecking order. And TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook has said that really, he’s never seen it with Nketiah anyway.

TalkSPORT pundit claims Eddie Nketiah not good enough

Speaking alongside Martin Keown on TalkSPORT yesterday, Crook admitted that he doesn’t feel Nketiah is quite good enough to lead a Championship chasing team.

“I don’t think Arsenal will win the league with Nketiah or Jesus as their number nine. I think if they do get Ivan Toney and he can hit the ground running it gives them a great chance,” Crook said.

“I’ve never seen it with Nketiah. In terms of being that top level striker, Champions League player, he’s got two goals in 25.”

Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Needs to do more

Getting a call into the England set up is great for Eddie Nketiah and it should really give him a nice boost to go on and do even more for Arsenal.

However, Crook does make a valid point here and realistically, Arsenal are going to need something more if they’re ever really going to challenge and win the big honours.

Nketiah hasn’t quite scored enough goals to suggest he can be the man for Arsenal and if Toney does arrive, he could soon look for a way out.

Right now, he is getting game time and proving a good part of the Gunners squad. But he needs to do more really and if he doesn’t, Nketiah could soon find himself replaced.