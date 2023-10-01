Pundit says £30m ‘wonderful’ Arsenal player showed his real class v Bournemouth

Arsenal cruised to another Premier League win yesterday as they scored four goals to see off Bournemouth with ease.

The Gunners put aside a number of injury worries to prove they can really be in the mix this season with an accomplished performance led by a number of their star players.

One of those star players was Martin Odegaard, who was heavily involved in everything good Arsenal did and according to Neil Lennon, he showed his class for the Gunners.

Neil Lennon praises Martin Odegaard after Arsenal v Bournemouth

Speaking on Premier Sports alongside Shay Given, former Celtic boss Lennon admitted he was seriously impressed by Odegaard.

“I thought he had a great game. I just thought his positional play, his awarness, it’s just beautiful weights of pass and he showed his class. He’s been a wonderful player for the last season and a half now for Arsenal. He’s found a real home here and he’s shown all his talent. Look at his close control. Brilliant awareness and it was a joy to watch him play today,” Lennon said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

A joy to watch

As Lennon says in his own words here, Martin Odegaard was a joy to watch for Arsenal as they simply dismantled the Cherries.

At £30m, Odegaard is looking like one of the best signings of the last few years for any club in the Premier League and even in Europe.

Now Arsenal skipper, Odegaard seems to have taken things to another level in terms of his play in the final third and there’s no reason he can’t go on and be even better either.

Right now, Arsenal are blessed to have such a fine footballer in their ranks and if they are to win trophies, you can bet Odegaard will be of paramount importance.

The Gunners have some top players in their ranks. But overall, Martin Odegaard might well be the best of the lot.