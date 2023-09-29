Mikel Arteta has been giving his latest press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Bournemouth and has given a worrying update on injuries.

The Gunners are looking to continue their good start to the season and will fancy themselves when it comes to taking three points from the Cherries.

However, it won’t be plain sailing for Arsenal who have a number of injuries in the camp. Indeed, the Gunners boss has confirmed that he is sweating over the fitness of at least four players.

Mikel Arteta says four Arsenal players have missed training with injury worries

Speaking in his presser and as quoted by ESPN’s James Olley, Arteta has confirmed that a number of players are struggling with injuries.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Declan Rice is the headline name. But there are worries over Gabi Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard as well.

“He (Rice) hasn’t trained yet. We have another session in an hour or two. More news today. Martinelli hasn’t trained, Trossard – same situation. Saka – same situation,” Arteta said.

The Gunners are looking lightweight at the moment and their injury problems have been a talking point among fans and pundits this season.

Arsenal injury problems stacking up

The worrying thing for Arsenal and Arteta here is that the players he mentions are all first-team players who make a big impact.

It’s not like they’re losing squad players or youngsters. They’re seeing top stars go down week after week and it will be a concern for the club.

Arteta will be hoping none of these injuries are serious. Certainly, he’ll be keen to have at least one or two fit for the weekend.