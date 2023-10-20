Pundit says £30m Arsenal star doesn’t get in Liverpool’s team, but may be ideal for Chelsea

Craig Burley believes that Aaron Ramsdale would not get in the current Liverpool team, but would be an option for Chelsea following his comments about being dropped.

Burley was speaking on ESPN after the Arsenal goalkeeper gave an interview in which he spoke about how tough it has been being replaced as number one by David Raya (Evening Standard).

Few Arsenal fans would have expected to see Aaron Ramsdale drop out of the team before the season started. The 25-year-old has been the undisputed number one for much of his time at the Emirates. And from the outside, it is hard to think of a lot the England international has done wrong.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta clearly felt that the Gunners needed more from their goalkeeper options. And with that, David Raya came in in the summer. It was definitely a statement of intent, with Raya a Spain international with plenty of Premier League experience.

Chelsea may be an option for Aaron Ramsdale

It does appear to be a situation where something has to give at some stage. And now that Ramsdale has spoken about his concerns over keeping his England place, it really does feel that Arteta is going to need all his man-management skills to keep Ramsdale happy.

But Burley believes that the £30 million star has to move on. And he suggested that a move to Stamford Bridge would potentially make most sense.

“He wants to play, because he’s got a manager who’s steadfast in his decision with David Raya at the moment. And there’s no point sitting on the bench applauding the goalkeeper that’s playing. Listen, I’m not criticising him for it, but there’s no point him doing that,” he told ESPN.

“He is a goalkeeper good enough, I mean, he’s probably not going to oust Alisson, he’s not going to oust Ederson.

The presenter replies: “Maybe Pope?”

“No, I think Pope’s a solid goalkeeper. I think Chelsea would be a shout, but it’s probably not going to happen because of Robert Sanchez,” Burley replied.

“His 12 months last year were just too good to let that go down the drain. But I don’t know how he’s going to do it. How is the manager going to let him go? The manager wants two goalkeepers.”

Goalkeeper may hope situation at Arsenal changes before January

It does appear that Mauricio Pochettino is keeping an eye on the situation. Reports from the Daily Mail recently claimed that Chelsea are monitoring Ramsdale after he dropped down to the bench.

Having said that, the January window is still a little time away. And Raya has arguably not been hugely convincing so far. Certainly, you could argue that he has not been able to justify getting the nod ahead of Ramsdale just yet.

So it may be that his patience is rewarded at Arsenal before any club has the opportunity to snap him up.