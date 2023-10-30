Robbie Earle has suggested that he has not always been the biggest James Maddison fan, but now feels that the Tottenham Hotspur star has gone to another level this season.

Earle was speaking on The 2 Robbies podcast after Spurs secured the 2-1 victory which ensured that Ange Postecoglou’s men remained top of the Premier League table.

James Maddison had another massive impact on their latest victory. It was his cross which Joel Ward could only turn into his own net to give Tottenham the lead.

Robbie Earle says James Maddison has gone to another level

Maddison has made a flying start to his Spurs career. He is amongst the top assist providers across the entire division. And Gary Neville said after Friday’s win that Maddison has to be considered the most important player in the Premier League right now.

Maddison was amazing for much of his time with Leicester. However, it is probably fair to say that he had some doubters to silence following his move in the summer.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Robbie Earle was perhaps one of those who had a small question mark over the England international before his move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, he insisted that those doubts no longer remain.

“I’ve not always been maybe as complimentary to James Maddison. I’ve always liked him, but he’s probably been the signing of the season. Gone to another level, absolutely another level of football,” he told The 2 Robbies.

Tottenham continuing to silence their doubters

Maddison has already proved some of his critics wrong by featuring in every single Premier League game so far this season. He did miss some key games for Leicester during his time at the King Power Stadium.

But he is backing it up with some amazing performances. It probably helps that Tottenham only have the league to focus on for the rest of the calendar year.

Tottenham’s doubters may be expecting them to fall away due to their reliance on the likes of Maddison and Son Heung-min.

The pair have been amazing so far. And yet, it has been five games since both players failed to score or provide an assist.

So, good luck stopping them both.