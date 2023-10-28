Gary Neville says £40m Tottenham player is the best player in the Premier League right now

It’s fair to say James Maddison has had quite the impact on Tottenham this season since signing from Leicester in the summer.

Maddison’s arrival has sparked a revival at Tottenham that has coincided with the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as manager. The England man is firing on all cylinders and looks a certainty to make it into the Euro 2024 squad.

Of course, Tottenham is where it matters for Maddison right now.

And chatting about the Spurs midfielder before tonight’s game with Crystal Palace, Gary Neville was full of praise for the former Leicester City man.

Gary Neville hails James Maddison’s impact at Tottenham

Speaking live from Selhurst Park tonight for Sky Sports, Neville was impressed by what Spurs are doing.

And when it got to Maddison, Neville responded in kind when asked if he thinks the £40m man has been the most important player in the Premier League this season.

“I think so, biggest impact on a club. Just his enthusiasm. Look, we’ve done Friday night football’s for five-six years when he was at Leicester and he’s brilliant to have around. Great to come to interviews. They’ve just got to keep him fit, keep him buzzing and keep feeding him because he’s just so influential,” Neville said.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Maddison’s form and fitness will remain key for Spurs as they look to cement a top four spot and push for the title.

Maddison continues to look the business for Spurs

Some players just fit right into a new club and James Maddison hasn’t half fitted in well with Tottenham Hotspur.

Goals, assists, work-rate and a likeability factor few players have, Maddison really is so important to this Spurs side right now.

As Neville says, the £40m man is just so influential on this team at the moment and he’s the one who seems to be creating big moments for them.

Tottenham can be a success this season with Postecoglou in charge. But for all the manager’s influence, it will be the form of Maddison and a few others that gets them over the line.