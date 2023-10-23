Pundit raves about 24-year-old Arsenal player who is such a ‘big influence’

Arsenal fought back from behind this weekend as they rescued a point at Chelsea with an inspired second half performance.

Declan Rice got one back before Leandro Trossard made sure of the point in the final ten minutes. For the Gunners, it felt like a big moment and point against a London rival.

And speaking on The 2 Robbies Podcast, former Wimbledon midfielder Robbie Earle was full of praise for goalscorer Rice.

Pundit praises Declan Rice for the impact he’s had at Arsenal

Speaking about Rice and how he’s settled in at Arsenal, Earle was really impressed with the England man.

“Declan Rice has brought a drive and a maturity, and I know he’s only 24, but he’s played an incredible amount of games already and rarely he’s injured. That’s going to be important to Arsenal going for the challenge of the title,” Earle said.

“They’re in a better place with him. There’s a mentality about him that I love. The way he took the goal, the way that he drives on. I talked about him a few weeks ago against Man City. He in that midfield just makes them so much better. I don’t know what the word is. But it’s like you bring what you want to the midfield but we’ve got Declan Rice. He’s got a belief in what he’s doing and I think he’s such a big influence on that group in such a short period of time.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Rice brings so much to Arsenal

When the Gunners paid more than £100m to sign Rice, there were certainly some raised eyebrows in some parts of the country.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

However, West Ham fans knew what Arsenal were going to get and it’s now apparent that Rice really is a top class midfield player.

He has, as Earle says, settled in super quickly and looks the real deal for an Arsenal side who already had a lot about them anyway.

If Rice can keep his form and fitness then Arsenal are in with a real chance this season. Much like Rodri is at Man City, Rice is key to the middle of the park and will be missed if he is ever injured.