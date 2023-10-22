Pundit Pat Nevin has admitted that Leandro Trossard was brilliant for Arsenal when he came on against Chelsea yesterday.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, Nevin was providing his verdict on the match on commentary last night.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta won’t be happy with the overall performance of his side yesterday but will delighted they managed to come away from Stamford Bridge with a point.

They were second-best in the first half and deserved to be behind after Cole Palmer’s penalty.

Mykhaylo Mudryk prevented Arsenal from gaining any early momentum in the second half by doubling Chelsea’s lead with a slightly fortunate cross that lobbed David Raya.

Arteta had to turn to the bench at half-time to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko, calling on Takehiro Tomiyasu to martial the defence.

Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah were next to be introduced and both players showed some bright sparks.

But it was Leandro Trossard’s introduction that impressed Pat Nevin the most as he came on for Gabriel Martinelli and rescued a point for Arsenal against Chelsea.

He was alert to a delightful Bukayo Saka cross to catch Malo Gusto off guard and score a precious equaliser at the back post.

Nevin impressed with Arsenal forward Trossard vs. Chelsea

As the ball hit the back of the net, Nevin said: “I mean it’s a brilliant crossed ball in from the left-hand side there.

“Since the start of the second half after the Chelsea goal, Arsenal have been getting down those lines and getting into dangerous positions.

“And they know that they’re strong finishers and they were just waiting for that chance to come.

“I have to admit, I got something slightly wrong there, I thought it would be [Kai] Havertz but it’s the other substitute.

“He’s come on and his finish is perfect there, they’ve never given up, the ball is played out to the right-hand side and instead of putting an early one in, he takes it onto his left foot and just for a moment, for the first time I would say, [Malo] Gusto turns off and that’s all it needed.”

Plenty of Arsenal fans will agree with Nevin that Trossard made the perfect impression against Chelsea.

He’s proven to be a fantastic option either off the bench or in the starting line-up for the Gunners since his move from Brighton in January.

Arteta hailed the work he did over the international break to make sure he was fit to play yesterday.

He’s been described as Arsenal’s secret weapon but teams will recognise already that Trossard poses a real threat.