Pundit predicts who will be top scorer this season out of Mo Salah and Heung-Min Son

Mo Salah and Heung-Min Son are two of the most in-form players in the Premier League at the moment for their respective clubs.

Salah scored again today as Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest. Son, meanwhile, got the crucial second goal on Friday night as Tottenham won at Crystal Palace.

Both players are set to battle it out for the golden boot again.

And speaking on ESPN, former Red Steve Nicol believes that in the end, Salah will prevail due to not being as reliant on one teammate.

Pundit claims Salah will outscore Heung-Min Son this season

Speaking for ESPN FC on YouTube, Nicol got onto the subject of Son and Salah.

And when it comes to goals, Nicol believes if James Maddison gets injured, then that could be pivotal in any race for that Golden Boot.

“If something happens to Maddison you wonder where the supply’s coming from for Son. Whereas Salah’s supply’s from two or three areas, that’s why I say Salah, not Son,” Nicol said.

Both Son and Salah have scored eight Premier League goals each this term. However, the Liverpool man leads overall thanks to two further strikes in other competitions.

Battling it out again

£34m signing Salah and Son shared the Golden Boot back in 21/22 season and it looks like we might be in for the same battle again.

Both players are doing the business this season and look like they have recaptured their very best form.

For Liverpool and Tottenham, this is hugely important. Both have ambitions of finishing in the top four and pushing Man City as much as they can at the summit.

If Son and Salah both stay fit all season, then those dreams and ambitions can become reality and it would be no surprise to see both players pushing 30+ goals come May.