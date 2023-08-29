Pundit now thinks Tottenham have already signed a real bargain this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have been told that they’ve already signed a bargain this summer in the form of James Maddison.

Pundit Michael Bridges was speaking on the Optus Sport Football Podcast about the 26-year-old.

Few players have made such an immediate positive impact at Tottenham like James Maddison.

The England international was one of the first players through the door this summer, technically joining before Ange Postecoglou took charge.

The Australian would have been delighted that the £40m playmaker was part of his squad for the upcoming season.

Leicester City’s relegation meant that Maddison was always going to move on and Spurs faced a surprising lack of competition for the 26-year-old.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Already he’s repaying that transfer fee with two assists and a goal in his first three matches.

Bridges has told Tottenham that Maddison is already a bargain after just three competitive appearances.

You only have to look at the money spent elsewhere in the Premier League to wonder how Spurs managed to negotiate this fee.

Bridges says Maddison is already a bargain for Tottenham

Speaking about the England international, Bridges said: “Ange [Postecoglou] has given him that license to go and get us the attacks and go and get us the assists and goals.

“But also, we need you to be so vital in getting the ball and playing through the thirds at the back.

“The amount of times you saw [James] Maddison get the ball and spin out from the back four and the midfield three was absolutely brilliant.

“The way he’s able to turn and shift his body and know where the player and contact is coming from, that is the sign of a quality player.

“And he’s 26, the energy levels to be able to do that is also scary. He looks so lean and a man with a purpose.

“So for me when Ange has got a player like that at his disposal, for the price they got him for, he did have a laugh saying it was a bargain, he knows deep down that that’s an absolute snip for what they have got.”

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Given Chelsea and Arsenal have both spent more than £100m on midfielders and Liverpool attempted to this summer as well, Maddison is absolutely a bargain for Tottenham.

He may have only had one year left on his contract, but he’s easily worth more than what Spurs paid for him.

Postecoglou has backed the 26-year-old to continue improving in a Tottenham shirt.

It will be fascinating to see what his ceiling is in a dynamic, attack-minded team this season.