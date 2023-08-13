Pundit now suggests Newcastle have a ‘very special’ player in their squad this season

Newcastle United have been told that winger Anthony Gordon could be a ‘very special’ player for the team this season.

That’s according to pundit Pat Nevin, who was speaking on the Football Daily Podcast about the young forward.

Newcastle couldn’t have asked for a better start to the Premier League season.

Sandro Tonali announced himself to the St. James’ Park faithful by scoring his first Newcastle goal just six minutes into his debut.

The 23-year-old got on the end of a Sven Botman header to expertly finish past Emi Martinez.

Throughout the match, Newcastle’s attacking play was exceptional, constantly causing Aston Villa problems.

The loss of Tyrone Mings to a serious knee injury didn’t help matters, but even so, they were constantly being overrun.

Anthony Gordon was one player in particular who shone yesterday.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Newcastle signed Gordon from Everton in January and Pat Nevin believes he could be a special player for Eddie Howe.

The young forward comes into this season off the back of a brilliant campaign with England’s Under-21s in the summer.

He was playing in an unusual false nine position throughout the tournament but didn’t look uncomfortable which could give Howe something to think about.

Newcastle told that Gordon could be very special

Speaking after Newcastle’s win, Nevin said: “Aston Villa will be down just now, but they’re playing against a team that not only finished in the top four last season, but they have improved.

“They have had the strength in depth, a lot of the players that were good last season are growing.

“You know that’s the case with [Alexander] Isak, you could see the real quality last season.

“He’s pushed on again and we knew he kind of would do that. There’s Anthony Gordon, very special.

“When he had a quiet game today, [Miguel] Almiron on the other side, he took it on.”

Photo: by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Newcastle boss Howe will know how special a player Gordon could be for them this season.

There’s going to be rotation throughout the campaign due to their participation in both domestic cups and the Champions League.

Gordon’s impressive performance yesterday will boost his chances of featuring in Newcastle’s biggest matches.

The only thing he needed to do yesterday to cap off a perfect display would have been to find the back of the net.