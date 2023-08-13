‘Magnificent’: Alan Shearer spotted £40m Newcastle player do something amazing during 5-1 win

Newcastle enjoyed an emphatic victory to start off their Premier League season and Alan Shearer spotted one player doing something great in the game.

Newcastle looked very impressive as they managed to score five goals in front of their loyal fan base at St.James Park.

More so, they managed to beat Aston Villa 5-1. They are a highly-rated team and have made some top signings this summer.

Lots of players performed well, but Alan Shearer was raving over the quality of one player in the build up to one of the goals on the day.

Alan Shearer buzzing with the performance of one Newcastle player

One of the players who impressed was Anthony Gordon. He didn’t score but he had a huge influence on the match, and even managed to pick up an assist.

Alan Shearer was a pundit on BBC One’s Match of the Day and raved about the player’s role in one of the goals for Newcastle. He said: “I mentioned Gordon, great work here from him. Get’s the ball, get’s it again in behind from Joelinton and the left-footed cross was just magnificent.” (10:30PM BST, 12/08/2023)

As well as the assist, Gordon managed to complete 86% of his passes, completed two key passes and won 11 of his 19 ground duels.

It was a very good start to the season for the player, who joined Newcastle for a reported £40million in January. He struggled in his first six months but performances like yesterday will be more what the club are expecting for the player.

It is a very exciting time to be a Newcastle fan. Many may have been worried about the tough first game and if they could replicate last season and it looks like they will.

Eddie Howe has been doing some great things and it looks like he may have found out the best way to get the most out of the winger.