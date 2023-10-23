Pundit names two Everton players he really felt for after their Merseyside derby displays

Robbie Earle has suggested that he felt for both Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure after their performances for Everton in their loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Earle was speaking on The 2 Robbies podcast after the Toffees were beaten by two late Mo Salah goals after a controversial start to the Premier League weekend.

Everton were reduced to 10 men during the first-half after Ashley Young was sent off. And they felt very hard done by when Ibrahima Konate avoided a red card after the break.

Sean Dyche’s side battled incredibly hard, with the midfield trio of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye doing extremely well to try and frustrate the Reds.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Amadou Onana praised after Everton defeat

Speaking on TNT Sports as the full-time whistle loomed, Ally McCoist suggested that Doucoure was arguably the best player on the pitch. And Robbie Earle has now praised both the Mali international, as well as his young teammate.

“I’ve just got to mention Onana and Doucoure,” he told The 2 Robbies. “Onana, I thought put in a performance. I like him, I think there’s a footballer in there somewhere. At times, he’s a little bit loose, fouls and whatever.

“But I like him. And Doucoure continues to be a really important part of what they do so I felt a little bit for them and Sean Dyche.”

Toffees still moving in the right direction under Sean Dyche

Doucoure has definitely made the most of his second chance in the Everton team. He was completely out of the picture under Frank Lampard. As reported by the Daily Mail, he was training on his own during the latter stages of Lampard’s tenure at Goodison Park.

Of course, he scored that goal on the final day of the season to ensure that Everton stayed up. And he has kicked on in the early stages of this campaign.

And while the Toffees lost, there are some promising signs. They have won three of their last five games in all competitions.

Everton look to be much harder to beat this season. Even up against 10 men, Liverpool really struggled to break down the Toffees until the latter stages.

That suggests that Everton should have more than enough to stay in the Premier League. And if it proves to be a more comfortable campaign, Dyche can switch some of his attention to how to really take the side forward from here.