BBC pundit Matt Holland can't get over how good £35m Arsenal target is











Pundit Matt Holland was blown away by the performance of Arsenal target Kaoru Mitoma in the match against Manchester United last night.

The Arsenal target, who has also been linked to Liverpool, has a price tag of £35million, via CaughtOffside. He has massively impressed in the Premier League this season.

The winger is exciting to watch on the ball and is great at getting past defenders. He has over 10 goal contributions in the Premier League this season.

He is another signing Brighton have made who was a relative unknown before he started to impress at the South Coast club this season.

(Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Arsenal target Mitoma impresses pundit

The Japanese winger was playing for Brighton against Manchester United. It was a huge game for both sides as Manchester United wanted to secure their top four hopes whilst Brighton could push into the top six.

Pundit Matt Holland was covering the game for BBC Sport.

He was massively impressed with Mitoma as he said: “You can’t give Mitoma that amount of space in the opposition box – he’s so dangerous when he picks up possession and starts running at you.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka is too far away and stands off. Normally so composed in his finishing, this time he rolls it wide.”

It is no shock to see yet another pundit rave over the “incredible” attacker. The player was on great form in the match last night. Despite him not scoring in the first half, he was no doubt one of the best players on the pitch.

This continued in the second half. In the end, the game was great with both sides having lots of chances. The scoreline ended 1-0 thanks to a last-minute Alexis Mac Allister penalty.

Despite his quality, Mitoma struggled to provide a goal contribution due to the good defending of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)