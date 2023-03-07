Alan Shearer left amazed by Arsenal transfer target Kaoru Mitoma











Alan Shearer has told the Premier League website that Arsenal target Kaoru Mitoma has been nothing short of an incredible signing for Brighton as he included the forward in his team of the week.

Mitoma continued his stunning form for the Seagulls following the World Cup with a goal and assist in the emphatic victory against West Ham at the weekend.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It was another brilliant display from Roberto De Zerbi’s side. They remain outside contenders for the top-four. Brighton sit seven points behind Tottenham. But they have three games in hand over Antonio Conte’s side.

Shearer amazed by Arsenal target Mitoma

And there is no question that Mitoma has been another unbelievable addition for the club.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Certainly, Shearer suggested that he has been taken aback by how good the 25-year-old has been for the south coast club since getting his chance.

“What an incredible signing he is proving to be. He gave West Ham a torrid afternoon from the start,” he told the Premier League website.

Unsurprisingly, Mitoma’s performances are not going unnoticed elsewhere in the Premier League. Recent reports from 90min claimed that Arsenal are admirers of the Japan international.

Fabrizio Romano previously suggested to Caught Offside that Brighton would want £35 million for Mitoma. But you would imagine that that asking price is only increasing ahead of the summer.

He has now scored five goals in his last eight appearances in the Premier League. No player in the current Brighton squad has scored more goals this season.

And that is remarkable when you consider that Mitoma has only started 11 times in the top-flight.

It would be a coup for Arsenal to bring him in in the summer. He is so exciting to watch, with a frightening ability when he is dribbling with the ball.

Certainly, Brighton will be braced for bids ahead of the summer transfer window after his superb campaign.