Ben Foster has backed James Maddison to prove to be the signing of the season after the attacking midfielder made an ‘incredible’ start to life at Tottenham Hotspur.

Foster was speaking on his YouTube channel after the 26-year-old’s display for Spurs in their weekend win over Manchester United.

Certainly, any doubts about whether James Maddison would be able to make the step up have been put to bed following his move to Tottenham this summer.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

It was the England international who provided both of the assists in their opening day draw with Brentford. And he was able to start pulling the strings in the second-half of Ange Postecoglou’s side’s 2-0 win on Saturday.

Foster backs Maddison to be the signing of the season for Tottenham

It must be noted that Maddison has already been given the role of vice-captain alongside Cristian Romero. And on the pitch, he is threatening to become a real talisman for Tottenham with the way he demands the ball and always looks to make things happen.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Jamie Redknapp suggested that Maddison looked like he was born to play in a Tottenham shirt. And Ben Foster has now claimed that no deal in the entire division is going to prove to be a better bit of business.

“I think Maddison is going to be the signing of the season. I genuinely do, I think he’s going to be the signing of the season,” he told his YouTube channel.

“He’s been incredible. Some of the balls he’s already put into that box, some of his play, his delivery, it’s frightening. As a goalie, it is so frightening, honestly.”

There is such a good feeling around Tottenham right now. That victory at the weekend was so much more significant than just the three points that came from it.

It was an indication that Ange Postecoglou has the potential to galvanise Tottenham in a way no boss has done since Mauricio Pochettino was at the club.

Of course, there are going to be some bumps in the road. But while the Australian is there, it is going to be incredibly entertaining.

And entertaining football is only going to help get the best out of Maddison.