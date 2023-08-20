‘He’s made to be in that Tottenham shirt’: Sky pundit amazed by 26-year-old’s ‘fantastic’ display on Saturday

Jamie Redknapp has claimed that James Maddison was fantastic against Manchester United on Saturday, and looks like he is made to be in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt.

Redknapp was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 19/8; 19:43) after Spurs claimed a superb 2-0 victory to give Ange Postecoglou his first win in charge of the club.

James Maddison shone once again for his new club. Obviously, the England international showed what he could provide with two assists in the opening day draw with Brentford.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

He took a little while to get going on Saturday. But Maddison was absolutely outstanding as Tottenham raced through the gears in the second-half.

Redknapp thinks Maddison looks made for the Tottenham shirt

That midfield trio of Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr looks to have huge potential. And after the win, Redknapp suggested that the 26-year-old looked as though he has been in the Tottenham side for so much longer than just two games.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

“Spurs certainly second-half looked like a team that he’s been working with for two, three years. They had an understanding, a bit of desire. Good football. James Maddison looked fantastic in midfield. He looks like he’s made to be in that Tottenham shirt,” he told Sky Sports.

Of course, it is hard to not wonder what could have been had Harry Kane stayed. The 30-year-old scored 30 Premier League goals in an utterly miserable campaign last year.

Had he had Maddison putting chances on a plate for him, then it could have been devastating for Spurs’ rivals.

Maddison is still not quite at his best. There were a couple of occasions when he delayed what seemed some simple passes for Son Heung-min on Saturday.

But when it completely clicks for him at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Maddison is going to be an unbelievable asset for Spurs to have up their sleeve.

Judging by Redknapp’s comments, he is already well on his way to establishing himself as a talisman for Postecoglou’s side.