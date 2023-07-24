Pundit left blown away by Liverpool player’s pace during pre-season friendly today

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak once again impressed as the Reds played German side Greuther Furth in a friendly today.

Pundit Ronnie Whelan was covering the game for Liverpool’s official website.

A one-sided first half didn’t prepare anyone for the dramatic final 45 minutes in Baden-Wurttemberg.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp once again played two separate teams in each half as he looks to build up his team’s fitness.

He started the match with a strong XI that included 17-year-old winger Ben Doak.

Doak has featured for the first team on a few occasions already, coming off the bench on five occasions last season.

He’s regularly featured in first-team training over the past 12 months and appears to be a legitimate option for Klopp going into next season.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

During today’s friendly, Doak once again impressed for Liverpool.

He started on the right-hand side in a front three consisting of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese should have given Liverpool a more comfortable lead before half-time.

He wouldn’t have expected what happened after the break.

Doak impresses in Liverpool friendly

Jurgen Klopp’s side found themselves 4-3 down in the final moments and only avoided defeat thanks to a late Mohamed Salah goal.

Before that chaos ensued, Ronnie Whelan was full of praise for Doak and said: “Looking at him I said in the commentary I was doing [he reminded me of] the old Celtic great Jimmy Johnstone, the winger and the great winger that was.

“He was small and so, so quick. He’s so quick! He’s away from the defending. Over three or four yards he’s away and he was gone.

“He did this same thing in the second half he was away, but he just didn’t play the pass. That has to come into his game as he gets older and more streetwise.

“But his trickery… He has a lot to offer the kid. All defenders will be scared stiff if he comes on the pitch or he starts.”

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Doak will take confidence from the fact that he started for Liverpool in today’s friendly.

His potential was spotted at Celtic, who gave him one of his first professional appearances off the bench against rivals Rangers.

However, they couldn’t stop him from joining Liverpool and the Reds will be thrilled he chose to continue his development at Anfield.

Klopp has plenty of forwards to choose from this season, so Doak might be better off going out on loan.

Given the way he’s played every time he’s been called upon for the first team, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Klopp was eager to give him more opportunities at Liverpool.

His pace is likely to cause plenty of defenders problems next season and he seems remarkably composed in the final third for someone who hasn’t even turned 18 yet.