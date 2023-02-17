Ben Doak spotted in Liverpool training ahead of Newcastle clash











Liverpool will hope to build on their Merseyside derby win when they face Newcastle United away on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have endured a nightmare of a season, languishing in ninth place in the Premier League table.

However, Liverpool did manage to stop the rot when they beat Everton 2-0 at Anfield on Monday night.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been flying high all season, but their last three league games all ended as draws.

This has seen Eddie Howe’s side slip to fourth in the table, and they’ll be eager to get back to winning ways.

On Thursday, Liverpool published photos from their latest session at the AXA Training Centre.

Ben Doak, one of the most highly rated players in the Reds academy, was involved in the session.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

‘Never seen anything like him’

The 17-year-old has been at Liverpool for less than a year, the Reds paying Celtic £600,000 for him last March.

However, Doak is already making waves on Merseyside, dominating for Liverpool’s age-level sides.

He has four goals and four assists from just six UEFA Youth League outings, and four goal contributions from five Under-18 Premier League appearances.

Doak has also featured five times for Liverpool’ Under-21s and has one goal from his lone EFL Trophy outing this term.

In addition, he has already made five appearances for the Reds’ senior team, including two in the Premier League.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Doak has been making such a name for himself that BBC Sport recently published an in-depth feature article about him.

They note how comparisons have been made between the Liverpool ace and the likes of Wayne Rooney and Raheem Sterling.

Doak’s agent, Jackie McNamara, also compared him to Rooney.

“He’s a Scottish Rooney,” he said.

“That’s what I said to Ange [Postecoglou] at Celtic, I told him I’ve never seen anything like Ben.”

Meanwhile, James Milner said he has ‘absolutely incredible’ abilities.

Needless to say, Doak is one to watch, and it’s great to see him feature often in first-team training sessions.

Maybe in the coming year or two he can become a first-team regular?