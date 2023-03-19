ESPN pundit thinks one Arsenal player doesn't have a single flaw











Steve Nicol has told ESPN that the maturity of Bukayo Saka is unbelievable as he suggested that there does not seem to be a single flaw in the Arsenal star’s game following his performance on Sunday.

The Gunners have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League with an emphatic victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates. And once again, Saka played a pivotal role in the win.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He scored twice for Mikel Arteta’s side. Meanwhile, he also provided the assist for Gabriel Martinelli’s opener in the 4-1 victory.

Nicol amazed by Saka after Arsenal win

Remarkably, Saka now has 12 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season. He is the only player in the entire division to make it into double figures in both categories now.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It was another outstanding performance from the 21-year-old on Sunday. And Nicol suggested that he cannot think of one area in the youngster’s game where he needs to make drastic improvement.

“Saka, in particular, you’re talking about his age, the maturity of this kid is unbelievable,” he told ESPN. “Football, a lot of the time, is about decision-making. And that’s why we talk about maturity and experience because experience and maturity means that you make better decisions. Well, this guy, he doesn’t make a mistake when it comes to a decision. He passes it at the right time, he dribbles with it at the right time, he’ll try and finish at the right time, he’s aware of what’s gone on around him.

“Really, to look and try and find a flaw, it would take less time than to tell you how good he is because there doesn’t seem to be a flaw. That’s the kind of form this guy is in.”

No limit to starlet’s potential

Saka’s record really is outrageous. He has been superb since breaking into the first-team, often proving to be one of the only shining lights during those difficult periods.

He now has 75 goal involvements in 169 games for the Gunners in all competitions.

Theoretically, he should only get better in the coming years too. That is a frightening thought given the level he is already playing at.

And it does feel significant that Arsenal have several other top players flying right now. Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli have been superb this season.

They have such a young squad. And this could be a group that grows and grows.

Certainly, it could be a very special period for Arsenal if they keep Saka throughout the coming years.