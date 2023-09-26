Pundit claims one Liverpool player appears to have got slower this season

Eamon Dunphy thinks that Liverpool may now have a considerable problem in defence with Virgil van Dijk’s performances tailing off.

Dunphy was speaking on ‘The Stand’ and was discussing how Liverpool’s defence might be their undoing this year.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The pundit was complimentary of their fire power up front but had doubts over van Dijk in particular.

Dunphy said: “But particularly if they had a defence, they seem to give a goal up every time they play.

“West Ham scored one yesterday and there’s a big question mark around [Virgil] van Dijk.

“You watched the match in the Aviva when we played Holland, you know even Adam Idah had the legs on him and he was very lucky not to give away a penalty or a goal.

“He’s lost that yard or two of pace which for him was critical.

“So, they are obviously weak at the back in relative terms Liverpool but they have fire power up front.”

This take might surprise one or two Liverpool fans.

Whilst van Dijk hasn’t quite been at his imperious best for Liverpool, Dunphy’s comments may seem harsh.

Dunphy thinks Liverpool’s van Dijk has lost his pace

Of course, Liverpool do seem to be putting in place their plans for the future at the back.

20-year-old Jarell Quansah is now being introduced to the first team in the early months of the season.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Moreover, Jurgen Klopp’s side have also recently been linked with Ajax’s 17-year-old Jorrel Hato.

Both van Dijk and Joel Matip are both now 32-years-old.

And although Matip has been linked with an exit after this season, there’s certainly no clamour for van Dijk to lose his place.

Dunphy may be touching on some truth that van Dijk’s performances have dipped for Liverpool, but it seems harsh to suggest he’s a problem.

The Dutchman has been imperious for the club for years and is now leading his side wearing the armband.