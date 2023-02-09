Pundit claims Keylor Navas would've now been ideal for Tottenham











Craig Burley has told ESPN that Keylor Navas would have been the perfect signing for Tottenham Hotspur had Hugo Lloris got himself injured sooner, with the goalkeeper now facing several weeks out of the side.

Lloris could be out for up to eight weeks after damaging ligaments in his knee during the hard-fought win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The situation leaves Fraser Forster needing to step up into the number one position. Forster has previously been an outstanding player in the Premier League. And he still has the ability to produce world-class performances out of nowhere.

Burley suggests Navas would’ve been perfect for Tottenham right now

But it is also fair to admit that his stock has fallen over the last few years. And it will be asking a lot of the 34-year-old to expect him to fill in for the Frenchman.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Reports from the Daily Mirror on Wednesday claimed that they could make a move to sign Ben Foster on a short-term deal as cover. But it does appear that there are not many other options available to Spurs on the market.

Frustratingly, of course, the transfer window has only just closed. So had Lloris sustained the injury a week earlier, Tottenham could have done something more significant.

Certainly, Burley believes that Navas would have been an excellent addition following his deadline day move to Nottingham Forest.

“You mentioned to me earlier, Keylor Navas going to Nottingham Forest. It’s all about timing,” he told ESPN.

“If you could have got somebody like that in on loan until the end of the season, if Lloris had got himself injured a little bit earlier, that’s a different kettle of fish, getting that quality of keeper in. It’s a big step up again, I think, for Fraser Forster.”

Spurs had no warning on Lloris’ injury, but did know about his form

Navas is another coming towards the end of his career. However, the 36-year-old clearly remains an outstanding goalkeeper. He was brilliant on his Forest debut in their win over Leeds, making several excellent stops for Steve Cooper’s side.

It is obviously completely unreasonable to say that Tottenham should have acted when they had the chance – unless they had any inkling that Lloris was in danger of breaking down.

But that may not prevent fans from being frustrated. In fairness, it is not as though Lloris has been in good form this season. So perhaps Spurs should have indeed had an eye on a short-term option anyway.