Pundit claims Arsenal are giving away a complete bargain this summer











Pundit and former Rangers man Barry Ferguson has claimed that Arsenal could be giving away a complete bargain if they sell Kieran Tierney this summer.

Tierney has struggled to nail down a place in Mikel Arteta’s side this season due to the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian star has been a standout performer for the Gunners since his summer switch, which has led to limited opportunities for Tierney.

The 25-year-old has only started on four occasions in the Premier League this season after being a regular under Arteta last time out.

A lack of minutes has led to speculation over his future in north London, with Tierney reportedly a top target for Newcastle.

Now, Barry Ferguson says Tierney would be a bargain for any top-six side looking for a left-back.

Ferguson claims Tierney would be a bargain for top sides

Speaking on Go Radio, Ferguson said that he expects Tierney to move on this summer in search of regular playing time.

“I don’t know him personally but judging him by watching him and listening to him, come the summer I don’t think he’ll be at Arsenal,” the former Rangers man said. “And if I’m a top six English Premier League team, I’d be in for him in a heartbeat.

“If he becomes available, and for the price they’re talking about as well, at £30 million – if you look at some of the full-backs that have moved in England for double that, I think it’s an absolute snip.” as quoted by Glasgow Live.

Tierney has been unfortunate in the sense that Zinchenko has come in and hit the ground running under Arteta.

The Scotland international was arguably one of the Gunners’ most consistent performers before he lost his place in the side.

Ferguson makes a great point that while Tierney may not be good enough to compete for a place in the side over Zinchenko, he could be an attractive option for top Premier League sides.

He’s already proven that he can operate at a high level in England and a move to a club like Newcastle, who are on the up under Eddie Howe, would be a brilliant step for him.

