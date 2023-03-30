Pundit claims an entire country is raving about 'incredible' manager who Tottenham want right now











ESPN pundit Mario Melchiot claims ‘everybody’ in Holland is raving about Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Arne Slot right now.

Tottenham are searching for a new manager once again after Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent on Sunday evening.

The Italian and Spurs parted ways after his explosive rant following the 3-3 draw at Southampton, leaving Daniel Levy to search for the twelfth manager of ENIC’s tenure at the club.

Spurs have been linked with moves for a host of managers over the past week, with one of them being Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

Indeed, The Times reported just last week that Slot is one of the names being considered by the Tottenham board.

The 44-year-old is doing an excellent job with Feyenoord and has them sitting top of the Eredivisie, over the likes of Ajax.

And former Netherlands right-back, Mario Melchiot, claims that he is earning rave reviews in his homeland.

Slot gaining plaudits on Holland

Speaking on ESPN, Melchiot discussed the recent links suggesting that Slot is a target for Tottenham.

“He is doing really well in Holland,” the former Wigan Athletic man said. “He’s playing the football that Ajax are a little bit jealous of because he’s at Feyenoord and they are the big rivals of Ajax.

“His team are leading the charts at the moment, so that’s why everybody’s talking about him. Why? Because he’s clearly one of the best coaches we have now in Holland and there’s no doubt about it because of the way he puts his teams out.

“It took him a long time to get Feyenoord where they are right now.”

Slot seems like an intriguing choice for Tottenham and while he may not be the household name that some fans are hoping for, he could fit the bill.

The Dutchman has turned Feyenoord into genuine title contenders in Holland and they look set to pip Ajax to the Eredivisie crown this season.

He only lasted 58 games as AZ Alkmaar boss before moving to Rotterdam after doing an excellent job.

Of course, Tottenham have been linked with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Slot may feel like an underwhelming choice. But the Feyenoord boss plays an attractive style of football and has shown he can build an exciting side in a relatively short space of time.

