Tottenham considering Arne Slot as well as Julian Nagelsmann to replace Conte











Tottenham are drawing up a list of replacements for Antonio Conte as Daniel Levy prepares to sack Antonio Conte this week.

Spurs are looking for a new head coach after Conte’s outburst after Southampton last weekend sent the club spiralling out of control. Conte has since failed to return to the club, with Ryan Mason and Cristian Stellini taking training during the international break.

Of course, all eyes on who might replace Conte. And while plenty want Julian Nagelsmann brought in after he was sacked by Bayern Munich, The Times has mentioned another name in the form of Arne Slot.

Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The current Feyenoord manager, 44, has impressed over in Holland and came close to taking the Leeds job when they sacked Jesse Marsch last month. In the end, Slot wasn’t offered anything and returned back home.

However, Slot is being considered by the Tottenham board as they consider their next steps. Lauded as an ‘incredible‘ manager for his work with Feyenoord, Slot is believed to have impressed some of the Tottenham board.

Daniel Levy remains keen on Nagelsmann, though. But whether or not he can be tempted back into management immediately remains to be seen.

TBR’s View: Arne Slot to Tottenham would certainly be interesting

We say that because when you look to Manchester United with Erik ten Hag, it’s clear that coaches coming from the Eredivisie can do the business in England.

For Slot, taking a job like Tottenham would be a huge leap for him. Sure, he might need to convince the fans who are crying out for Nagelsmann right now. But overall, he’d not be a bad appointment at all.

44 is no age for a manager and Slot, if given time, would be able to put his stamp on proceedings at Spurs.

Certainly, it’s worth considering for Daniel Levy if he cannot land Nagelsmann.