Newcastle United ran Crystal Palace ragged yesterday and the passing on show from defender Fabian Schar was a joy to watch.

Pundit Michael Gray was commentating on the match for TalkSPORT (21/10 3:44pm) yesterday as Eddie Howe’s side moved up to fifth in the Premier League.

Newcastle would have known how important a fast start was going to be yesterday.

The visitors were without Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise meaning they needed to keep it tight at the back and then pounce on the counter.

Unfortunately, they failed to deal with Kieran Trippier and Jacob Murphy all afternoon and the pair combined for Newcastle’s opening goal.

Anthony Gordon doubled the lead before half time and Sean Longstaff ended the game as a contest just before the break.

There were superb performances all over the pitch with Gordon catching the eye, particularly with his defensive work.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fabian Schar is another of Newcastle’s most consistent performers and once again did brilliantly against Crystal Palace.

Not only did he keep an important clean sheet but also bamboozled the opposition with his range of passing.

Schar impresses for Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace

In the first half, Fabian Schar threaded a pass into Sean Longstaff in the box and he fluffed his lines in front of goal.

Commenting on the pass that led to the chance, Gray said: “Well he’s [Sean Longstaff] just looked up to the sky because he knows how big of an opportunity that was.

“Brilliant play again from [Fabian] Schar who’s played some outstanding diagonal passes in this first 45 minutes.

“This time it’s a lovely little dink through in between the centre-half and full-back and there’s Longstaff there who just runs onto it.

“You can see he’s trying to volley it into the ground but he’s basically mistimed it.”

Schar completed 77 of his 84 passes to his Newcastle teammates yesterday, including 10 of his 15 long balls which caused Crystal Palace so many problems.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

He played one key pass to Longstaff that could have led to his first assist of the season.

Schar has shown he’s got fantastic technique for a centre-back with his goal against Paris Saint-Germain the perfect example.

The £3m man will be vital once again in midweek with Sven Botman unlikely to be available.

Another victory at St. James’ Park will go a long way to helping them secure their place in the knockout stages of the competition.