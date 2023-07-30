Ben Doak had another game to remember for Liverpool as he scored his first goal for the club against Leicester City.

Pundit Gary Gillespie, commentating for LFC TV, enjoyed the teenager’s latest first-team performance.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with his side’s 4-0 win over Leicester in Singapore.

He named two completely different outfield teams in each half, but there was no drop-off in quality when some of Liverpool’s youngsters took to the pitch.

Liverpool were indebted to Caoimhin Kelleher for keeping the scores level in the first half with an incredible save.

However, the Reds quickly grew into the game and were three goals ahead before half-time.

Klopp turned to Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Ben Doak to lead the attack in the second half.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

With Dominik Szoboszlai sitting behind them pulling the strings, they continued to cause havoc.

Doak then scored his first Liverpool goal as Leicester failed to clear a well-worked corner.

Szoboszlai delivered a fantastic set piece, but won’t be credited with an assist after a deft header from Joel Matip.

Doak impresses for Liverpool against Leicester

Commenting on Doak’s goal as he rounded off the scoring for Liverpool, Gillespie said: “He’s done exceptionally well, it really is a difficult header.

“It’s a little bit behind him, he had to crank his neck around and get the ball on target.

“It’s a wonderful delivery from [Dominik] Szoboszlai, plenty of pace, it’s a low trajectory.

“Picks out [Joel] Matip, all Matip needs to do is make some sort of contact at the near post and that’s exactly what he does.

“It would be interesting to see if they worked on that in the training ground.”

Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images

Liverpool signed Doak for just £600,000 from Celtic which could end up being an incredible bargain.

He made his Premier League debut towards the end of last season after a string of brilliant performances for the Under-21s.

Doak has done his first-team ambitions at Liverpool no harm with another excellent performance today against Leicester.

Given he’s just 17, it would be a surprise to see him head out on loan next season.

He faces plenty of competition, but it’s hard to bet against Doak getting more senior minutes at Anfield if he stays.