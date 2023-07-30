Pundit believes Spurs must now make move for ‘fantastic’ 27-year-old PL star if Kane is sold

Darren Ambrose believes that Tottenham Hotspur need to go out and sign Ivan Toney if they decide to let Harry Kane leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Ambrose was speaking on talkSPORT, as the rumours linking the Spurs talisman with a move to Bayern Munich continue to intensify.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, the chances of Ivan Toney leaving Brentford in this window greatly diminished when he was suspended from playing football until the new year.

Ambrose urges Tottenham to sign Toney if Kane leaves this summer

But that has not stopped Tottenham targeting a potential move for the England international. According to reports from Football Transfers, Spurs are eyeing Toney as a potential replacement for Kane.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Daily Mirror reports that there is now a belief that Bayern’s push to sign the 30-year-old is progressing. And talks will be held next week.

Ambrose certainly sees the benefit of selling Kane to Thomas Tuchel’s side in this window if he is not going to sign a new contract. And he believes that the Brentford star would be the ideal replacement – despite his current situation.

“I know Daniel Levy won’t probably do deals with Manchester United, for instance, or definitely not Chelsea. I don’t think that’s going to happen. So we might see Kane go out there and come back in a couple of years. Take the money, take the £80 or £100 million, or what it is,” he told talkSPORT.

“Someone mentioned it last week, go and sign Ivan Toney. I know he can’t play until January, but you’ve got a proven Premier League goalscorer that can come into the team in January. 20-plus goals again.”

A gamble for Spurs

It would be a real gamble to sign Toney – on several levels. There is absolutely no question that he has been unbelievable in the Premier League.

But by the time he returns, he will have spent several months out of the game. So there are no guarantees that he will be able to rediscover his very best form again.

Meanwhile, Tottenham signing Toney this summer is surely going to eat up most of the budget they will set aside for Kane’s potential replacement.

So they will need the likes of Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski to really step up in the first-half of the campaign. Otherwise, there will be huge criticism for selling Kane and replacing him with someone who cannot play for months.

However, if Kane is not going to sign a new contract, and Toney does get back to his ‘fantastic‘ best, it could prove to be an inspired move in the months to come.