Pundit amazed by £45m Liverpool player in early moments vs Bayern today

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo couldn’t have got off to a better start against Bayern Munich today.

Pundit Gary Gillespie, commentating on LFC TV, was very impressed with the £45m forward.

Liverpool’s pre-season preparations have been very promising on the pitch this summer.

Aside from a late collapse against Greuther Furth, Liverpool have scored a bucketful of goals in their friendlies so far.

Darwin Nunez has impressed, finding the back of the net four times already, while Mohamed Salah has picked up where he left off before the campaign ended.

The Uruguayan started today’s game on the bench, giving Cody Gakpo a chance to start in the number nine role.

Photo by Lampson Yip – Clicks Images/Getty Images

He took just two minutes to repay the faith shown in him by Jurgen Klopp.

Latching onto a clever one-two from Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota, the Gakpo took advantage of Bayern Munich’s high line.

Gakpo gave Yann Sommer no chance with his left-foot strike, firing into the roof of the net.

Gakpo impresses for Liverpool against Bayern Munich

After his early goal against the German champions, Gillespie said: “Well, it’s a blistering start from Liverpool, blistering start from Cody Gakpo.

“He did have the option to try and square it, I thought that was probably the better option.

“But when you hit the ball like the way he’s hit it there with his left foot, towering in there.

“He does that ever so well, we’ve seen that on occasions where he gets on that half turn, it’s a simple little one-two.

“Take nothing away from Cody Gakpo, this is a quality finish, an absolutely wonderful strike.

“He gets himself across the defender so he couldn’t make the challenge, and the finish is absolutely exquisite.”

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Gakpo will be well aware of the competition he faces at Liverpool this season and needs to take advantage of matches like today’s against Bayern Munich to make his case to start.

Nunez has been brilliant in pre-season, but his frenetic style of play may not always be what Klopp is looking for.

Gakpo is much more adept at dropping deeper and linking play with Liverpool’s midfielders.

It’s more similar to the way Roberto Firmino played at Anfield which was very successful over the years.

Klopp will be forming an idea of his starting line-up for the Chelsea game next weekend.

Gakpo’s performance today has done him no harm in making sure he’s on that team sheet.