'This is the one': Keep an eye on Newcastle making a 'sneaky' offer for 'world class' Spurs player - journalist











Newcastle are ones to keep an eye on in the race for Harry Kane this summer according to Graeme Bailey.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey was speaking about Kane’s next move, and he stated that Newcastle are one team to keep an eye on as the race heats up.

Indeed, the journalist stated that Kane was always seen by Newcastle as their potential marquee number nine signing, and he claimed that he wouldn’t discount the Magpies moving for the ‘world class’ Spurs star.

Keep an eye on Newcastle

Bailey gave his verdict on Kane to Newcastle.

“The one club we haven’t mentioned, and I do wonder. This is the one player, 18 months ago when Eddie Howe was appointed. Harry Kane was always the one Newcastle highlighted as their marquee number nine signing. We’ve seen Newcastle start to have conversations now, I wouldn’t discount them making a sneaky little offer for Harry Kane,” Bailey said.

More pressing matters

Kane would be a fantastic addition to this Newcastle team, of course he would, he’s one of the very best strikers in the world, but we can’t help but feel that there are more pressing matters at St James’ Park.

Indeed, if there’s any position that Newcastle don’t need to strengthen at this moment in time it’s the number nine spot.

Alexander Isak is showing signs of being a genuine world-beater, while Callum Wilson has also been in red hot form this season.

Newcastle may be the richest club in the world, but FFP still exists and they will need to pick and choose where to spend this summer.

A new striker isn’t Newcastle’s top priority, and, in turn, Kane may not be a transfer target this summer.

