PSG name asking price for ‘very good’ Leeds target, he’s just changed agents

Paris Saint-Germain have now named their asking price for Leeds United target El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

That’s according to French outlet Foot Mercato, who provide more details on the youngster’s future.

Leeds need to start preparing for next season, despite not knowing what league they’ll be playing in.

They’re currently teetering on the edge of the relegation zone ahead of a huge clash against Bournemouth this afternoon.

Javi Gracia’s side cannot stop conceding, having let in 12 goals in their last three home games.

Young defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu has now been linked with Leeds ahead of the summer, and PSG have set their asking price.

The 17-year-old is already featuring in their first team as they close in on another Ligue 1 title.

He’s been learning how to defend against the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in training every day.

Turning up at Thorp Arch may be a very different experience, but could be a way for Bitshiabu to play plenty more minutes.

PSG name asking price for Leeds target Bitshiabu

The report from Foot Mercato states that PSG would be ready to let Bitshiabu leave for €15m [£13.2m] this summer.

He’s only got a year left on his current deal, and that would represent a good profit for a home-grown young player.

They add that Bitshiabu is now represented by Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes.

Bitshiabu impressed his current manager Christophe Galtier during his time with the first team.

After his debut, he said: “He was very good defensively, and considering the context, it was a very successful first outing for him.”

However, he admitted that PSG had to change their attacking style to incorporate him into the team.

If Leeds are still in the Premier League, they’ll easily be able to match Bitshiabu’s asking price.

Whether they want to spend that much on a teenager with relatively little senior experience is another matter.

In the Championship, it would be an almost impossible deal to do.

Ironically, that might be the best level for Bitshiabu next year.

He needs minutes, and Leeds may not be able to offer a defender that young regular game time, despite his impressive pedigree.

