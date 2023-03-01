Leeds now want to sign 17-year-old wonderkid who lined up alongside Kylian Mbappe on his debut











Leeds United now reportedly want to sign Paris Saint-Germain youngster El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

French publication Jeunes Footaux suggest that Leeds are one of a number of sides, including last night’s opponents Fulham, that are keen on the centre-back.

Leeds have made a habit in the last two transfer windows of signing up exciting young talent.

The most obvious example is Wilfried Gnonto from FC Zurich on deadline day in the summer.

The £3.8m deal Leeds negotiated already looks like an unbelievable bargain.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Gnonto, who Jesse Marsch initially said wasn’t ready for the Premier League, has been fantastic when called upon.

Leeds also brought in Darko Gyabi from Manchester City, Sonny Perkins from West Ham and Diogo Monteiro.

Gyabi and Perkins have already gone on to make their first-team debuts, with Perkins opening his account in the FA Cup.

Bitshuabi is now the latest youngster Leeds want to bring to Elland Road.

He’s already made his league debut for PSG and played alongside some very talented footballers.

Leeds want to sign PSG youngster Bitshiabu

The report from Jeunes Footaux suggests that the likes of Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Red Bull Salzburg are all keen on Bitshiabu.

His contract expires next summer, and if he decides against signing a new deal, PSG won’t want to lose him for free.

The France under-18 international made his senior debut for PSG as a 16-year-old last season, coming on against Angers.

He lined up alongside Kylian Mbappe, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos that day, and has since played with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier – PSG/PSG via Getty Images

With that level of pedigree, it’s no wonder that Leeds want to sign Bitshiabu.

Bringing in a young defender who has worked consistently with Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos makes a lot of sense.

He’s already got Ligue 1 experience, and would be pushing to play for the first team on his arrival.

Bitshiabu would also be able to look at the clear pathway Leeds have set out for young players at the club.

It’s a move that could work for both parties, if Leeds can fight off interest from bigger European names.

