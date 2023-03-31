PSG could make surprise bid for Arsenal's William Saliba











William Saliba might have been ruled out of Arsenal’s clash with Leeds tomorrow but he’s in the headlines for more than his fitness.

The ‘brilliant’ French defender has been in imperious form all season long for the Gunners. However, a back injury is set to keep him out of this weekend’s game and potentially beyond.

But that doesn’t mean Saliba isn’t getting a mention in today’s football reports. The Frenchman is yet to sign a new deal with the Gunners and that, in theory, could spell trouble.

PSG Interest

According to CaughtOffside’s Jonathan Johnson, Arsenal could find themselves fighting off French giants PSG when it comes to William Saliba.

Writing in his latest column for the publication, Johnson – who is an expert in French football – claims that PSG will be keeping a close eye on the situation with Saliba at Arsenal.

“Saliba obviously has Parisian roots, he comes from Bondy, the same place as Kylian Mbappe, so that will appeal to the French champions. However, one complicating factor with Saliba that shouldn’t be underestimated is that loan spell with Marseille that he had – a very successful one at that, and I think that will stay fresh in the memories of some PSG fans,” Johnson wrote.

“I think PSG, like a lot of top teams, will keep a close eye on Saliba, and see if an opportunity comes up, but given the amount of money it would now take to prise him away from an Arsenal side who could be on the verge of winning the Premier League title, it seems unlikely to me at this moment in time.”

TBR’s View: PSG would need big money for Saliba

Given Arsenal paid £27m for Saliba, put him on a nice £40k-a-week contract and so far, have only had the benefit of his talents for less than a season, you do feel Saliba would cost big money.

Of course, PSG aren’t concerned about the financial aspect. But it does put a blocker in the way in that Arsenal will simply hold the fort until they get what they want. That is, obviously, if Saliba showed he might want to go.