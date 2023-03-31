‘Big concern’: Arsenal’s ‘fantastic’ player is not going to be available tomorrow - journalist











William Saliba picked up an injury against Sporting a fortnight ago, and sadly, it seems as though this issue is still plaguing him.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Charles Watts has now stated that the ‘fantastic’ defender will not be playing against Leeds United on Saturday due to his injury.

This was to be expected as he wasn’t pictured in training this week, but, as Watts says, sometimes Arsenal purposefully leave certain players out of their training pictures in an attempt to try to bamboozle the opposition.

Sadly though, that doesn’t appear to be the case with Saliba this time as the Frenchman is set to miss the Leeds game.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Saliba out

Watts shared what he knows about Saliba.

“We will see what Mikel Arteta has to say, he will face questions about William Saliba, Thomas Partey, injuries and plenty more besides that. Saliba is the big concern right now. From what I understand he will not be involved against Leeds tomorrow, he wasn’t in the training pictures yesterday, that doesn’t always mean he won’t play because that’s sometimes just Arsenal being clever, but I don’t think Saliba will be involved tomorrow,” Watts said.

Big blow

This is a hammer blow to Arsenal, and they will be hoping that the defender can be back in the team before too long.

Luckily, a game against relegation-threatened Leeds should be manageable without their star centre-back, but, with a game against Liverpool on the horizon next weekend, the Gunners will be desperate for Saliba to be back in action in time for that one.

Whether or not Saliba is back fit and firing for the game at Anfield remains to be seen, but it’s not an exaggeration to say that the north London club’s title chances will be severely affected by the defender’s fitness status.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Show all