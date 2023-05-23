‘Probably leaving’: Fabrizio Romano says club are already trying to replace Spurs manager target











Napoli are already trying to replace Luciano Spalletti amid a number of links to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italian manager has just written his name into Naples folklore after winning Serie A with Napoli, but he looks set to ride off into the sunset this summer.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, Spalletti is likely to leave Napoli this summer as he doesn’t agree with the direction the club is being taken in.

According to Romano, Napoli are now actively looking for replacements for Spalletti.

Napoli searching

Romano shared what he knows about Spalletti.

“Let me start with managers, because it is an important week for managers. Luciano Spalletti has a concrete chance to leave Napoli at the end of the current season. The idea of Napoli and Spalletti is to part ways at the end of the season. From what I understand there is a concrete chance for Spalletti to leave. Napoli president is already speaking to other managers, looking for replacements. He is probably leaving the club, why? From what we understand the idea of the project is not the same, between Napoli and the manager,” Romano said.

Big opportunity

The fact that Spalletti could be available this summer is massive for any club searching for a new manager.

With PSG and Spurs both likely to be in the market for a new gaffer in the coming weeks, we could see Spalletti back in employment very soon.

It sounds as though Arne Slot may well be the favourite for the Tottenham job, but if Spalletti does soon become available, Tottenham may want to rethink that stance and go for the Serie A champions rather than the Eredivisie winner.

Spalletti is certainly a manager to keep an eye on.

